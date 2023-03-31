Padres fall to Rockies, 7-2, on Opening Day

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Tough loss — Friar Faithful!

Following a 158-day offseason, San Diego Padres fans packed Petco Park, eager to see the revamped squad carrying confidence over from last year's electric playoff run.

The wait may have been worth it for some fans, others, probably not so much.

The Padres were defeated by the Colorado Rockies, 7-2, as dreary weather conditions plagued downtown. Wet conditions and brisk weather couldn't put a damper on fans' excitement, considering this is one of the most highly-anticipated seasons in franchise history.

The series against the Rockies continues through Sunday — the first pitch at Petco Park on Friday is scheduled for 6:40 p.m.

This is a developing story. A game recap will be added to this article shortly.