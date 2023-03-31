Watch Now
SportsPadres

Actions

Padres fall to Rockies, 7-2, on Opening Day

Rockies Padres Baseball
Alex Gallardo/AP
Colorado Rockies' Kris Bryant, left, is tagged out at the plate by San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola during the eighth inning of a baseball game in San Diego, Thursday, March 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
Rockies Padres Baseball
Posted at 9:46 PM, Mar 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-31 00:46:16-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Tough loss — Friar Faithful!

Following a 158-day offseason, San Diego Padres fans packed Petco Park, eager to see the revamped squad carrying confidence over from last year's electric playoff run.

The wait may have been worth it for some fans, others, probably not so much.

The Padres were defeated by the Colorado Rockies, 7-2, as dreary weather conditions plagued downtown. Wet conditions and brisk weather couldn't put a damper on fans' excitement, considering this is one of the most highly-anticipated seasons in franchise history.

The series against the Rockies continues through Sunday — the first pitch at Petco Park on Friday is scheduled for 6:40 p.m.

This is a developing story. A game recap will be added to this article shortly.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch ABC 10News Mornings!

Watch ABC 10News Mornings!