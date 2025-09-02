Padres fall to Orioles 4-3, lose All-Star reliever Jason Adam to ruptured quadriceps tendon

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Dylan Beavers singled home the go-ahead run with two outs in the seventh inning, two batters after All-Star reliever Jason Adam collapsed in pain on the mound, and the Baltimore Orioles beat the San Diego Padres 4-3 on Monday.

San Diego has lost six of eight and dropped 2 1/2 games behind the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West.

Adam was carted off the field after rupturing a left quadriceps tendon when he tried to turn toward Gunnar Henderson’s chopper that went off the mound for an infield single. The right-hander immediately signaled for an athletic trainer and grabbed his left knee. He could be seen saying he “felt something pop.”

After receiving attention from Padres trainers, Adam (8-4) was helped to his feet and into a cart, with his left leg propped up on the seat. He said he expects to miss the rest of the season.

Fellow All-Star Robert Suarez came on and struck out pinch-hitter Colton Cowser but then allowed Beavers' hit to right field that brought in Jeremiah Jackson, who had singled ahead of Henderson.

Padres starter Dylan Cease retired his first four batters before allowing a single and a walk with one out in the second, followed by Samuel Basallo's two-run double.

San Diego tied it when Kyle Bradish walked Gavin Sheets and Jake Cronenworth to open the bottom half and then allowed a one-out RBI single by Bryce Johnson and a two-out RBI single by Luis Arraez.

Jackson homered off All-Star reliever Adrián Morejón in the fifth to regain the lead for Baltimore before Ramón Laureano hit an RBI single with two outs in the bottom half against his former team.