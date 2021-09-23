Watch
Padres drop fifth-straight, Tatis Jr. knocks 40th homer of season

Gregory Bull/AP
San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. reacts after hitting a home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Giants Padres Baseball
Posted at 8:40 AM, Sep 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-23 11:40:44-04

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Kris Bryant hit a bases-clearing double, Buster Posey had four hits and scored three times, and reliever Camilo Doval got San Francisco out of a big jam as the Giants beat the free-falling San Diego Padres 8-6 to take a two-game lead in the NL West.

The Giants got some help in their push for their first division title since 2012 when the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers lost 10-5 at Colorado. The Dodgers have won the division eight straight seasons.

The Giants, whose 99-53 record is the best in the majors, pulled within one win of reaching 100 for the eighth time in franchise history.

