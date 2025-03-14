Padres CEO talks community tour, upcoming Opening Day

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — As the San Diego Padres gear up for the official start of the 2025 baseball season, they’re taking the time to share their excitement and give back to the community.

Recently, ABC 10News Morning anchor Melissa Mecija caught up with Padres CEO Erik Greupner about the team's latest community tour, which included stops at key locations across San Diego County.

The team has embarked on the community tour for a few years now, with Greupner calling it one of their most rewarding days.

Greupner was part of the group that made several stops around the city, including a visit to Rolando Park Elementary School.

“Before we went out, I was able to talk to the guys and remind them of the impact they have,” he said. “They are larger than life to these kids when they show up in an elementary school. Every word they speak has an influence and an impact in these kids’ lives.”

The Padres not only spent quality time with the students but also enjoyed the company of animals at the world-renowned San Diego Zoo. Additionally, they visited UC San Diego Health to express their gratitude.

“We had an opportunity to say 'thank you' to our frontline health care workers, who do so much for us, not only during the pandemic but also afterward,” Greupner stated.

When asked why giving back is essential to the Padres organization, Greupner emphasized, “It’s critically important for us to give back. We have a unique platform. Professional athletes have a platform to make a difference in ways that most businesses can’t. Our goal is to make the most out of that opportunity and create a positive impact in our community.”

The legacy of the beloved Peter Seidler, the Padres owner who passed away in 2023, continues to inspire the organization. Seidler was known for helping San Diego in numerous ways — not only with financial support but also with his time and commitment.

The team recently visited two projects supported by the Peter Seidler Legacy Fund, including the South County Lighthouse Rescue Mission to aid families without shelter. The Padres made an unprecedented $350,000 sponsorship to the organization, according to the Rescue Mission’s website. This year, the team is also partnering with the Ronald McDonald House to assist children fighting cancer.

“These projects would have been near and dear to Peter’s heart,” Greupner said. “It’s important for us to keep Peter’s philanthropic spirit and legacy alive, as we express our gratitude to San Diegans off the field.”

As the Padres prepare for what they hope will be a successful season, Greupner said their commitment to San Diego remains a top priority.

