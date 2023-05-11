Padres cancel BeerFest On-Field Party at Petco Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Padres have canceled their BeerFest On-Field Party that was scheduled on Friday, May 26.

The fest, which was set to happen during the game against the New York Yankees from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., had plans for live music, food, and a broad selection of beers from local and national breweries for fans over the age of 21.

Officials say the Padres have started the process to refund ticket purchasers the full value of the tickets purchased back to their original method of payment, and refunds are expected to be fully processed within 30 days.