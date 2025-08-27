Padres blow early 5-0 lead, come back to beat Mariners 7-6

SEATTLE (AP) — Ramon Laureano hit a grand slam in the first inning and the San Diego Padres beat the Seattle Mariners 7-6 on Tuesday night.

Laureano, acquired from the Baltimore Orioles ahead of last month’s trade deadline, turned on an elevated fastball from Mariners starter Luis Castillo in the first inning to give San Diego an early 5-0 lead.

The Padres coasted for the next few innings, but briefly ceded their lead in the fifth when the Mariners struck for six runs on a pair of three-run homers by Randy Arozarena and Eugenio Suárez.

San Diego responded in the top of the sixth. Jake Cronenworth poked a run-scoring single to the opposite field, and Freddy Fermin put the Padres up for good with a sacrifice bunt off Mariners reliever Caleb Ferguson (3-4).

Adrián Morejón (10-4) and three other Padres relievers combined to keep the Mariners in check the rest of the way, with Robert Suarez finishing off the game with his league-leading 35th save of the season.