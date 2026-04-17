Padres beat Mariners 5-2 behind Tatis, Buehler for 8th straight win, 11th in 12 games

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr.'s two-run single capped a four-run rally in the second inning, Walker Buehler earned his first win with San Diego and the Padres beat the Seattle Mariners 5-2 Thursday night for their eighth straight win and 11th in 12 games.

Mason Miller struck out the side on 14 pitches in the ninth for his sixth save and to extend his scoreless innings streak to 30 2/3 innings, the longest active streak in the majors. He passed Randy Jones (30 innings in May 1980) for second-longest in Padres history and trails only Cla Meredith (33 2/3 innings, July-September 2006).

San Diego beat Seattle for just the fourth time in 12 games at Petco Park since 2022. Seattle won the season series 5-1 last year and claimed the inaugural Vedder Cup, named after Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder, who has ties to both cities. The trophy is a Fender Telecaster guitar signed by Vedder. The teams play again May 15-17 in Seattle.

Buehler (1-1) took a two-hit shutout into the sixth before allowing three straight singles. He was chased by Cal Raleigh's RBI single, and Julio Rodríguez greeted reliever Bradgley Rodriguez with another run-scoring base hit. The Mariners had the bases loaded with one out before Adrian Morejon came on and retired the side.

Buehler threw his glove against a dugout wall after being pulled. He allowed two runs and five hits, struck out seven and walked one.

San Diego jumped on Luis Castillo (0-1) for four runs, three earned, in the second, piling up four hits and taking advantage of some shaky defense. Luis Campusano hit an RBI single for San Diego's third straight hit with one out and Jake Cronenworth reached on a throwing error by Castillo to load the bases. Another run came in on Ramón Laureano's grounder to first baseman Josh Naylor, who bobbled the ball and had only the play at the bag. Tatis followed with a two-run single to center.