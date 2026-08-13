Padres beat Brewers 4-3 in 11 innings to sweep series

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jackson Merrill hit a tying sacrifice fly in the 11th inning and Luis Campusano followed with a two-out single to bring in Sun-Mung Song from second base as the San Diego Padres beat the MLB-leading Milwaukee Brewers 4-3 on Wednesday for a three-game sweep.

The surging Padres have won five straight and 15 of 19 to move into the National League's second wild-card spot ahead of Arizona and Philadelphia.

Gary Sánchez doubled home the go-ahead run for Milwaukee off Adrian Morejon (9-2) in the top of the 11th.

Merrill tied it when his sac fly off Antonio Senzatela (9-4) brought in automatic runner Jake Cronenworth. Song, who pinch ran after Ty France was hit by a pitch, stole second before Campusano punched an opposite-field single to right. Luis Lara's throw home was high, allowing Song to slide in headfirst with the winning run.

The Padres tied the game at 2 with two outs in the eighth when Fernando Tatis Jr. raced around from second base to score on Cronenworth's infield single.

Cronenworth hit a bouncer to first baseman Jake Bauers, who flipped it to reliever Aaron Ashby but he was late covering first and Cronenworth beat him to the bag for an RBI single. Ashby turned toward home but didn’t make a throw as Tatis sprinted in with the tying run.

Dustin May pitched brilliantly into the eighth for the Brewers. He allowed one run and four hits, struck out six and walked two. He gave up Xander Bogaerts' homer in the third.

Sánchez, who was with the Padres for part of the 2023 season, homered to left field against Robbie Ray in the second.