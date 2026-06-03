Nick Castellanos' tenure with San Diego Padres comes to an end as team designates him for assignment

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Padres on Wednesday announced outfielder/first baseman Nick Castellanos was designated for assignment, making way for the team to call up infielder/outfielder Samad Taylor from Triple-A El Paso.

The 34-year-old Castellanos had a .191 batting average with four home runs and 20 runs batted in during his 39 games with the Padres.

In February, San Diego signed Castellanos days after he was released by the Philadelphia Phillies.

Taylor, 27, signed with the Padres during the offseason and played with the big league club during spring training before he was assigned to the El Paso Chihuahuas.

In 31 games with El Paso, Taylor hit .319 with seven home runs and 25 RBI.

Taylor is likely to replace Castellanos on the Padres 40-man roster.

Taylor’s promotion comes days after Chihuahuas teammate Jase Bowen was called up to the MLB roster to correspond with outfielder Ramon Laureano going on the 10-day injured list with right hip inflammation.