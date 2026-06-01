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Nationals hold off Padres 4-2 to win weekend series in DC

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Nick Wass/AP
San Diego Padres' Jackson Merrill looks on after he was tagged out while attempting to steal second base during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Sunday, May 31, 2026, in Washington.
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WASHINGTON (AP) — James Wood and Luis García Jr. each homered, Zack Littell allowed two earned runs and the Washington Nationals beat the San Diego Padres 4-2 in the rubber game of the series on Sunday.

Keibert Ruiz threw out three Padres trying to steal a base. All three ended innings with two coming on strikeout pitches.

Littell (5-4) allowed three singles and a walk through the first six innings before running into trouble in the seventh.

García hit his fifth home run leading off the fourth — a line-drive shot to right field on a 3-0 pitch from Griffin Canning (0-4) to give the Nationals the lead.

Ruiz had a one-out single and Wood followed with his 16th homer — a 417-foot line-drive to right center for a 3-0 lead in the fifth.

Xander Bogaerts walked and Jackson Merrill singled to start. Ty France doubled in a run to chase Littell.

Orlando Ribalta gave up a sacrifice fly to Nick Castellanos, but Miguel Andujar struck out looking and Ruiz threw out Song trying to steal to end the inning and keep it 3-2.

José Tena drew a walk in front of a Jorbit Vivas single to start the seventh against Jeremiah Estrada. Adrian Morejon entered with one out and retired Wood on a force out, but Andrés Chaparro had a pinch-hit double for a 4-2 lead.

Clayton Beeter followed Ribalta and allowed Merrill's one-out single in the ninth before finishing off his fourth save in six opportunities.

Canning yielded three runs on six hits in five innings.

The Nationals are 24-10 this season when scoring first.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
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