Musgrove throws 3-hitter, Padres top Angels 5-0 to snap skid

Ashley Landis/AP
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove (44) throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Posted at 8:04 AM, Aug 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-28 11:04:37-04

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Joe Musgrove pitched a three-hitter for his first complete game since his no-hitter and the San Diego Padres snapped their four-game skid in a 5-0 victory over the Los Angeles Angels.

Musgrove finished his second career complete game and shutout by allowing only one runner to reach second base at Angel Stadium.

He struck out nine and walked two, keeping Shohei Ohtani and Los Angeles’ lineup thoroughly in check in his first meeting with the Angels since 2017.

Phil Gosselin had two singles for the Angels, who have lost six of seven for the first time since May 8.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
