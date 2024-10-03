Musgrove leaves Game 2 of the National League Wild Card series from right elbow tightness

SAN DIEGO (KGTV)— A sellout crowd at Petco Park got very quiet in the 4th inning tonight when star pitcher Joe Musgrove was forced to leave Game 2 of the National League Wild Card series with an injury.

The Padres were leading the game 5-1 with two outs in the top of the 4th when Musgrove saw a noticeable drop in the velocity of his pitches. Manager Mike Shildt and team trainers visited the mound briefly before Musgrove headed to the dugout.

An update from the team in the 6th inning described the injury as right elbow tightness. Musgrove spent two months on the injured list earlier this season due to a bone spur in his right elbow.

With a win, the Padres would advance to the National League Division Series against the Dodgers, which begins on Saturday.

