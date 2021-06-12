Watch
Mets' deGrom leaves with flexor tendinitis in win vs Padres

Frank Franklin II/AP
San Diego Padres catcher Victor Caratini, right, throws out New York Mets' Dominic Smith (not shown) at first base after forcing out Jonathan Villar, left, for a double play during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 11, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Posted at 6:35 AM, Jun 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-12 09:35:21-04

NEW YORK (AP) — Jacob deGrom was pulled from a do-it-all gem with right flexor tendinitis but says he isn't troubled by the diagnosis that clouded the New York Mets' 3-2 victory over the San Diego Padres.

DeGrom faced the minimum over six innings and ripped a two-run single, giving him five RBIs this season compared to four earned runs allowed.

The two-time NL Cy Young Award winner’s 0.56 ERA is the lowest ever by a pitcher through 10 starts, just ahead of Juan Marichal’s 0.59 in 1966.

He left after 80 pitches, shaking hands with manager Luis Rojas in the dugout after getting through the sixth. New York announced his elbow injury two innings later.

