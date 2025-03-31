Merrill's meteoric rise: Padres star featured on bobblehead night at Petco Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The undefeated Padres are anticipating another huge crowd Monday at Petco Park, where the first 40,000 fans will receive Jackson Merrill bobblehead dolls. ABC 10News Sports Director Ben Higgins spoke with the 21-year-old centerfielder about Merrill's rapid ascent to baseball stardom.

Jackson Merrill made his major league debut at just 20 years old last season, surprising the baseball world with a .292 batting average and 24 home runs as he played a large role in leading the Padres into the playoffs.

Quickly becoming a fan favorite at Petco Park, the Padres have now made Merrill the centerpiece of their first major fan giveaway of the season: a bobblehead doll featuring his signature tattoos and eye black.

However, the attention doesn’t seem to have gone to Merrill’s head.

“Nah, I'm just blessed. Just lucky. I appreciate the Padres for how much they appreciate me,” he says.

Fans appreciate Merrill as well, making his number three jersey one of the hottest-selling items at the Padres team store.

“It's just a jersey, you know, it's my jersey. I'm happy to represent my name on the back of their shirts, but all in all, it's just a cool scene,” Merrill says.

There is one part of his newfound fame that Merrill doesn't shrug off.

The former Rookie of the Year runner-up admits to being curious about a mysterious road sign that recently appeared on the 163 freeway, declaring downtown and Petco Park home to "Merrill Mania" and "Jackson Merrill, the real 2024 NL Rookie of the Year."

ABC 10News A mysterious road sign recently appeared on the 163 freeway, declaring downtown and Petco Park home to "Merrill Mania" and "Jackson Merrill, the real 2024 NL Rookie of the Year."

“Yeah, I saw it. I was driving back from Target today... I went to a different Target today to see if it was actually real, and then we came back and saw it — it was pretty cool. I don't know if it's a city thing or like, some random person put it up, but it's pretty cool,” Merrill says.

Ultimately though, Merrill is focused on baseball, winning and continuing the success from 2024's 93-win season.

“You know, just hit the ground running. That's what we wanted to do, that's what we came out and did, so I'm proud of our guys, but we have more work to do,” Merrill says.