Manny Machado's homer makes the difference as Padres edge Brewers 1-0

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Manny Machado homered and Ryan Bergert combined with five relievers on a four-hitter as the San Diego Padres edged the Milwaukee Brewers 1-0 on Sunday.

The victory enabled the Padres to win the series in Milwaukee before they return home to face the reigning World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers for the first time this season.

Machado greeted Rob Zastryzny (1-1) by connecting on a 3-2 pitch and delivering a 425-foot drive over the wall in left-center field for his third homer in his last four games.

It was the first run Zastryzny has allowed in 10 appearances this year.

Yuki Matsui (1-1) earned the win after pitching two-thirds of an inning in relief of Ryan Bergert, who worked 5 1/3 innings in his second career start.

Robert Suarez allowed a two-out single to Joey Ortiz before retiring Brice Turang on a pop to short to earn his MLB-leading 21st save in 23 opportunities.

Milwaukee left 10 men on base over the last five innings.

Neither team got a hit through the first 4½ innings as Milwaukee’s Freddy Peralta and Bergert were both outstanding. Milwaukee’s first hit was a one-out single by Rhys Hoskins in the fifth. The Padres broke through on Tyler Wade’s leadoff single in the sixth.