Machado's blast caps 5-run 7th inning, Padres beat Mets 7-1

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Manny Machado hit a three-run homer during a five-run seventh inning and the San Diego Padres won 7-1 on Tuesday night against the NL East-leading New York Mets, who watched slugger Juan Soto leave the game after fouling a ball off his left foot in the fourth.

The Mets announced that Soto has a bruised foot. He was in considerable pain as he was checked by a trainer. He took a few swings and finished his at-bat, grounding out as second baseman Jake Cronenworth made a diving stop.

New York got just four hits in losing its second straight to the Padres following a seven-game winning streak.

Machado greeted reliever Chris Devenski by hitting his 20th homer of the season off the facade of the second deck in left field with two outs in the seventh.

Elías Díaz hit a two-run double with one out in the seventh, off José Buttó (3-2).

Jackson Merrill broke a 1-all tie in the sixth when he hit a chopper off Buttó that bounced over the head of first baseman Pete Alonso and rolled into the right-field corner for an RBI triple. Luis Arraez, aboard on a single, scored easily.

Merrill also had a run-scoring single off starter Sean Manaea in the first.

New York tied it in the fifth on pinch-hitter Starling Marte's bases-loaded sacrifice fly.

Manaea, who pitched for the Padres in 2022, allowed one run and three hits in five innings, with four strikeouts and no walks.

Padres rookie Ryan Bergert loaded the bases with no outs in the fifth and made way for Jeremiah Estrada. He struck out Francisco Lindor and then allowed Marte's sac fly before retiring slugger Pete Alonso.

Wandy Peralta (5-1) pitched a scoreless inning for the win.