Watch
SportsPadres

Actions

Machado, Myers, Tatis homer in Padres' 10-2 win vs. Astros

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Gregory Bull/AP
San Diego Padres' Manny Machado, right, reacts with teammate Fernando Tatis Jr. (23) after hitting a two-run home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Astros Padres Baseball
Posted at 7:49 AM, Sep 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-05 10:49:52-04

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Manny Machado, Wil Myers and Fernando Tatis Jr. each hit an impressive two-run home run and Joe Musgrove had a solid outing against one of his former teams as the San Diego Padres beat the AL West-leading Houston Astros 10-2.

Tatis, who slugged his NL-leading 37th homer, also hit a go-ahead, two-run single during the four-run second inning for the Padres, who remain a half-game behind the Cincinnati Reds in the race for the NL’s second wild-card spot.

Machado and Myers each hit a no-doubter in the seventh off Cristian Javier, and Tatis then hit a long drive off Josh James in the eighth.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
DONATE TODAY

DONATE TODAY