Machado homers, King pitches 7 strong innings as Padres beat Braves 1-0

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Manny Machado homered and Michael King pitched seven strong innings for his first win since May 18 as the San Diego Padres beat the NL East-leading Atlanta Braves 1-0 on Monday night.

The Braves lost for the eighth time in 11 games and were overtaken by the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers for the best record in the majors. The Padres, coming off a 4-5 trip through Baltimore, St. Louis and Texas, face the Braves for three games before hosting the Dodgers for three games this weekend.

Machado homered into the Padres' bullpen beyond the center-field fence leading off the fourth against Grant Holmes (4-4). Machado came in hitting just .179 but connected for his team-leading 14th homer and 43rd RBI.

Machado also doubled leading off the eighth for San Diego's fourth hit. Ten of his last 13 hits have been for extra bases.

King (5-6) held the Braves to six singles while striking out five and walking none. The Braves had runners on second and third with two outs in the second before King retired Jorge Mateo.

King hadn't won since beating the Dodgers 1-0 on May 18, giving the Padres a half-game lead over Los Angeles in the division. The Dodgers regained the lead the next night.

Mason Miller pitched the ninth for his NL-leading 21st save. He put two runners on with two outs before striking out Mike Yastrzemski to end it.

Holmes allowed three hits in 4 2/3 innings, walked five and struck out four. He was lifted after issuing consecutive walks, but Didier Fuentes came on and struck out Gavin Sheets.