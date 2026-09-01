Machado has 4-hit game, King fans 6 in 6 innings as the Padres beat the Reds 5-0

CINCINNATI (AP) — Manny Machado had four hits, Michael King struck out six in six innings and the San Diego Padres defeated the Cincinnati Reds 5-0 on Monday night.

San Diego bounced back from a three-game sweep at Tampa Bay and moved into a tie with Arizona for the third NL wild-card spot. Arizona hosts Philadelphia later Monday.

King (9-9) worked his fifth consecutive quality start, allowing four hits and three walks. The last Padres pitcher to post five or more consecutive quality outings was Matt Waldron, from May 28-June 24, 2024.

Machado had a double and three singles in his first four-hit game since July 27, 2025.

The Padres jumped into the lead with a four-run fourth inning. Jackson Merrill hit an RBI single, Xander Bogaerts added a two-run double, and Dustin Harris knocked in another run before the first out of the inning.

Ty France hit a single that drove Fernando Tatis Jr. across in the seventh to complete the scoring.

Kyle Hart threw two scoreless innings and struck out four, and Wandy Peralta struck out one in the ninth to finish off the shutout.

Brady Singer (5-13) allowed four runs on 10 hits and struck out five in 4 1/3 innings.

Home plate umpire Manny Gonzalez left the game before the start of the fifth inning due to heat exhaustion, the Reds said. He received medical attention on the field from both teams' training staffs after a fall in between innings, and walked off under his own power. D.J. Reyburn took over behind the plate.