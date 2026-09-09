Machado and Campusano rally Padres past skidding Nationals 5-4 to keep pace in NL wild-card chase

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Manny Machado tied the score with a two-run single in the eighth inning, Luis Campusano drove in the go-ahead run and the San Diego Padres rallied past the slumping Washington Nationals 5-4 on Tuesday night.

San Diego, which trailed 3-0 in the seventh and 4-1 in the eighth, remained a half-game behind Arizona for the final National League wild card. The Diamondbacks won 5-3 at Kansas City in 11 innings.

Washington (67-80) lost its sixth in a row and dropped into last place in the NL East, a game behind the New York Mets.

San Diego scored four times in the eighth. Nationals reliever Jared Simpson walked the first three batters and was replaced by Erik Tolman (0-1). After a sacrifice fly by pinch-hitter Austin Hays left runners at the corners, Fernando Tatis Jr. advanced to second on a passed ball.

Machado singled on the eighth pitch of his at-bat to even it at 4. He moved to second on Ty France's single and scored with two outs when Campusano blooped a broken-bat single to center field.

David Morgan (3-1) threw one pitch and earned the win by stranding a runner at third in the top of the eighth. Adrian Morejon pitched a perfect ninth for his third save, sealing San Diego's fourth victory in five games.

Yohandy Morales and pinch-hitter Andrés Chaparro homered for the Nationals. Brady House had a two-run double.

Washington starter Riley Cornelio, called up last week from Triple-A Rochester, struck out four in three perfect innings.

With his two singles, Machado passed Garry Templeton for sole possession of second place in Padres history with 1,137 hits. Tony Gwynn holds the franchise record with 3,141.

San Diego starter Case Mize went 5 2/3 innings, allowing three runs and four hits while striking out seven.