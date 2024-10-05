Little League players share tips for Padres as they face Dodgers this weekend

Despite now being in the major leagues, many Padres players, including pitcher Michael King, got their start in Little League.

As the Padres head to Los Angeles to face the Dodgers, a huge fan base back home will be cheering them on—from lifelong San Diegans to the Friar Faithful and young fans who hope to be future players themselves.

However, these Little Leaguers have some advice to offer before they trade the local diamond for Petco Park.

“I practice with my dad in the backyard almost every single day I can,” said Nathan Wei, a player in Allied Gardens Little League.

Mateo Resing, also from Allied Gardens Little League, proudly shared his team name. “I’m the Flying Squirrels right now,” he said.

These young players are no strangers to the big leagues.

“My jersey is a Jurickson Profar All-Star jersey, and I’m wearing a Padres hat right now,” said Resing.

Saul Brafman, another Little Leaguer, sported handmade beads, similar to those worn by Padres players like Jackson Merrill.

“So, what do they need to do to beat the Dodgers?” I asked.

“Probably throw some nasty pitches,” Brafman suggested.

“Our fielding was pretty good, but Bogaerts, don’t let any balls go through your legs again,” added Wei.

The sign on their field may read “Little Padres,” but according to these players, they’ll be on the big team in no time.

“If I make it to the MLB, I’ll probably retire when I’m, like, 40 or something,” said Wei.

Win or lose against the Dodgers, the Padres have some big fans waiting to welcome them home—with prized possessions from the team.

“My dad caught it. He leaned over the railings to catch it and gave it to me. I think about how nice my dad was to give me that ball, and I look at it every day,” said Wei.