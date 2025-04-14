Watch Now
SportsPadres

Actions

King throws his first complete game as Padres shut out Rockies in 3rd straight game, 6-0

michael_king_041325_ap.png
Denis Poroy/AP
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Michael King (34) delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies Sunday, April 13, 2025, in San Diego, Calif.
michael_king_041325_ap.png
Posted

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Michael King threw a two-hitter for his first career complete game, and the San Diego Padres shut out the Colorado Rockies for the third straight game, winning 6-0 on Sunday.

It was the first time the Padres had shut out an opponent in a series of at least three games. They beat the Rockies 2-0 on a four-hitter on Saturday night and 8-0 on a three-hitter on Friday night.

Colorado, coming off consecutive seasons of at least 100 losses, dropped to a major league-worst 3-12, including a 1-8 record on the road.

It was the 34th time that a team had shut out its opponent for an entire series of three-plus games since 1901, and the first since Cleveland did it against Kansas City in August 2017.

The Padres improved to 10-0 at home. They have the best record in the majors at 13-3.

King (3-0) retired his first 13 batters before Michael Toglia singled with one out in the fifth. He walked Hunter Goodman with two outs in the eighth and allowed a single by Ezequiel Tovar with one out in the ninth.

King threw a major league-high 110 pitches in the majors' second complete game of the season. Nathan Eovaldi threw a four-hitter for Texas at Cincinnati on April 1.

San Diego jumped on Kyle Freeland (0-3) for four runs in the first inning. The Padres had three straight run-scoring hits with two outs — singles by Oscar Gonzalez and Yuli Gurriel, and a two-run double by Jose Iglesias.

Key moment

The Padres turned a 5-6-3 double play to finish King's complete game.

Key stat

Iglesias had his first game with multiple extra-base hits and RBIs since July 12 for the New York Mets against the Rockies.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Nominate a Leader Today!

Nominate a Leader Today!