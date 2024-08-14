King, Machado, Peralta lead Padres to 3-0 win over Pirates

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Michael King pitched six sharp innings, Manny Machado drove in two runs and David Peralta homered as the San Diego Padres beat Pittsburgh 3-0 on Tuesday night to hand the Pirates their ninth straight loss.

The Padres won for the 18th time in 21 games since July 20 and claimed their eighth straight series. Conversely, the Pirates lost for the 11th time in 12 games.

“They kept chasing that sinker," King said. “It was something that I didn't really have in the game plan, but saw it early and just kept going to it.”

King (10-6) struck out 10, allowed seven hits and didn't issue a walk, throwing 70 of his 93 pitches for strikes. The 29-year-old right-hander won for the fifth time in six decisions since June 29.

“He controlled the counts and that is what allows you to throw up zeros,” Padres manager Mike Shildt said. “He just made a lot of quality pitches.”

Pirates starter Luis Ortiz (5-3) gave up two runs, one earned, and three hits with three strikeouts and two walks in five innings.

Ortiz worked out of a bases-loaded jam with no outs in the first inning, allowing an unearned run on a sacrifice fly by Machado that scored Luis Arraez as San Diego took a 1-0 lead. Pittsburgh's Ji Hwan Bae made an outstanding diving catch on Machado’s sinking liner to prevent further damage.

With Machado on first in the fourth inning, Bae robbed Jackson Merrill with a leaping catch near the wall in center field to end the inning.

Peralta hit a 410-foot shot to right-center in the fifth off Ortiz to make it 2-0.

“Another good swing tonight to get us that second run. He has done a tremendous job,” Shildt said. “He is just a guy who brings it every night. He is a glue guy for our club.”

Machado singled in Arraez from third base in the eighth against reliever Kyle Nicolas for an unearned insurance run.

The Pirates banged out eight hits, but stranded seven runners. Pittsburgh reliever Ben Heller pitched two scoreless innings.

Jason Adam and Tanner Scott each threw a scoreless inning in relief for the Padres. Robert Suarez worked the ninth for his 27th save.

“We like to have leads and have our guys pitch at the end, so that part is great. Clearly we don't want them to pitch every night,” Shildt said when asked about the heavy workload for his bullpen lately. “We have a chance to win ballgames. We have guys in that are capable and able to pitch.”