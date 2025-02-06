John Seidler, brother Peter Seidler, becomes San Diego Padres' control person

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- John Seidler, the brother of late San Diego Padres owner Peter Seidler, was unanimously approved by Major League Baseball owners as the Padres’ new control person, according to an ESPN report.

The approval was made Thursday during a meeting of MLB owners in Florida, ESPN reported; Padres officials confirmed John Seidler’s appointment in an email to ABC 10News.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said, “We’re looking forward to continued stewardship of the Padres by a member of the Seidler family. And that is really noncontroversial.”

John Seidler is set to take over once he becomes trustee of Peter Seidler’s trust -- a process expected to take about 30 days.

The control person decision comes as brothers Matthew and Robert Seidler face a lawsuit from Sheel Seidler, Peter’s widow.

Sheel Seidler filed the suit in early January in Texas probate court in an attempt to stop John Seidler from taking control of the team instead of her.

Sheel, in her complaint, said her husband -- who passed away on Nov. 24, 2023, at age 63 -- wanted her to assume control of the team.

Matthew Seidler denied allegations of wrongdoing that were referenced in the lawsuit, saying, “Sheel’s claims against Bob and me are entirely untrue, and we will vigorously defend ourselves against them. The false accusations in her complaint will not distract the Padres organization from continuing its great momentum on and off the field in San Diego.”

Manfred said the pending litigation doesn’t implicate baseball, which has an estate plan that Peter Seidler followed and that MLB believes his wishes are being fulfilled.

There has been no discussion regarding the Padres being sold.

“My understanding is the family wants to keep the team,” Manfred said.

He added that there are no concerns about the team being potentially relocated, either.

“There has not been a single word or a whisper about relocation in the context of the San Diego Padres,” Manfred said, adding that the city is “a great market with a great facility.”

