'It's intense': How divided next-door neighbors are handling the NLDS

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — You've likely heard of a house divided, but what about a house divider?

On a small stretch of Oceanside Boulevard, your cross-town rival becomes your next-door nemesis.

A lone San Diego Padres fan is in the middle of a sports sandwich between two Los Angeles Dodgers die-hards.

ABC 10News

“There’s not a whole lot of insulation in these trailers. You can hear a lot of stuff," said Kyle Kamstra, repping the brown and gold.

“Our windows are right across from each other, so we're right there and, yeah, it can get pretty, pretty intense," said Aaron Laughren in his Dodger blue.

ABC 10News

Kyle Kamstra considers himself more than just a minor Friar fanatic.

“A super fan. Passionate fan. Too much of a fan. A diseased fan," he joked.

He has to live every day surrounded by that Dodger blue on both sides of his Oceanside home.

“Conceptually, between two Dodger fans, (it's) not so fun. Actuality, people, very awesome," he said.

One of those people just so happens to be Kamstra's dad, who owns the trailer to his left. He used to take Kamstra to see the Dodgers play at Petco Park as a kid, so it's really his fault Kamstra fell in love with the Padres.

Kyle Kamstra

“One year, they were just getting their butts kicked by the Dodgers. I just had a little meltdown," Kamstra said. "My dad was like, 'Oh man, I created a Padre fan without even realizing it.' It's been that way for the last 30 years.”

On Kyle's right is Aauren Laughren, who said he's been a Dodgers fan his entire life.

Yes, gameday's go exactly as you would expect.

“Maybe I shouldn't yell and, like, antagonize a little, because I'm sort of, like, If I can hear him, he could probably hear me," Laughren said. "So I was just, like, hope he's okay over there.”

ABC 10News

They've never watched a game together, but with their trailers ten feet apart, and windows wide open, they might as well be in the same room.

Friday should be fun.

“The fact that we’ve got this is actually pretty cool," Laughren said.

