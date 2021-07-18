Watch
‘I couldn’t be any more proud to be a Padre’ Jayce Tingler reacts to shooting outside Padres game

Padres manager Jayce Tingler fought back tears as he recounted the moments following a shooting outside the Padres-Nationals game in Washington D.C. Saturday night.
Posted at 8:47 AM, Jul 18, 2021
(KGTV) -- Padres manager Jayce Tingler fought back tears as he recounted the moments following a shooting outside the Padres-Nationals game in Washington D.C. Saturday night.

“I couldn’t be any more proud to be a Padre, to be with the men in there,” Tingler said during a news conference Sunday morning. “Obviously they’re going out and they’re thinking of their loved ones and they’re getting their families.”

Tingler said players guided people into the dugout as chaos erupted.

“Seeing fans and seeing people in panic they just, they did the right thing,” he continued. “I couldn’t be any more proud to have those players a part of our team.”

RELATED: Nationals-Padres game suspended after 4 shot outside MLB ballpark in DC, police say

The game was suspended Saturday after police say four people were shot outside Nationals Park during the 6th inning.

Police initially said two individuals were shot, but later added that two more victims walked into nearby hospitals for treatment of gunshot wounds.

The shooting was reported outside the third base gate in the bottom of the 6th inning.

Video inside the park shows fans fleeing after the shooting.

