Hosmer, Padres beat Diamondbacks 8-7 in wild opener

Denis Poroy/AP
San Diego Padres' Eric Hosmer, right, is congratulated by teammate Wil Myers after hitting a solo home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Thursday, April 1, 2021, on opening day in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
Diamondbacks Padres Baseball
Posted at 5:46 PM, Apr 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-01 20:46:22-04

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Eric Hosmer had a homer among his three hits and drove in three runs in the Padres win over the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-7 to open one of the most anticipated seasons in franchise history.

Newcomer Victor Caratini also had three RBIs and the Padres gave up four long balls in the fifth inning to blow a five-run lead.

Jake Cronenworth hit a leadoff triple in the seventh off Alex Young and scored the go-ahead run on Jurickson Profar’s sacrifice fly.

An announced crowd of 8,773 was in attendance, about 20% of Petco Park’s capacity as allowed under state coronavirus guidelines.

