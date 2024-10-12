Heartbreak for Padres fans after team loses to Dodgers in NLDS Game 5

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Padres fans from all over San Diego County were heartbroken Friday night after the team lost 2-0 to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

ABC 10News attended several watch parties around town during the game.

Fans cheered, booed, and held their breath for most of the game as they watched Game 5 of the NLDS.

Their night ultimately ended in disappointment as the Dodgers eliminated the Padres from the 2024 playoffs.

"I’m actually pretty sad about it kinda wanted to cry," said one fan at a watch party in Chula Vista.

"It’s a bummer, but what can we do? I mean, go, Mets!" said another fan, now rooting for New York in the NLCS.

Fans at Novo Brazil Brewing in Otay Ranch were left heartbroken. Many had hoped this was the year this Padres team took it all the way.

"I wish we could have done it for Peter Seidler because he didn’t care; he went all in," said Enrique Martinez.

"I still think we had a really good season; I think we came out and hit it hard, especially in the first few games of the playoffs," said Skyler Ferland.

Earlier in the day, at Common Theory in the Convoy District, fans were excited to watch two Japanese pitchers face off.

"I was born and raised in Japan, and a lot of the great Japanese pitchers and players come to the U.S. for their bigger dreams, and they become so successful," said Yuka Nakanishi, a San Diegan originally from Japan.

Hundreds of fans also gathered at Petco Park for a watch party at Gallagher Square, heartbroken and disappointed but looking forward to 2025.

"I want to go to the World Series. We got more work to do," said one fan.