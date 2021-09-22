Watch
Go-ahead single lifts Giants over Padres 6-5

Gregory Bull/AP
San Diego Padres right fielder Wil Myers makes the catch over the wall for the out on San Francisco Giants' Steven Duggar during the eighth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Posted at 8:26 AM, Sep 22, 2021
SAN DIEGO (AP) — LaMonte Wade Jr. singled over leaping All-Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. in the ninth inning to bring in the go-ahead run and the San Francisco Giants beat the staggering San Diego Padres 6-5 to keep a one-game lead in the NL West.

Wade’s hit was the third straight one-out single off Mark Melancon and brought in Brandon Belt. Melancon, who leads baseball with 37 saves, started the ninth with the score tied at 5.

The Giants stayed ahead of the Dodgers in the division race after Los Angeles beat Colorado 5-4.

The Padres blew a 4-1 lead and wasted a two-homer performance by Manny Machado.

