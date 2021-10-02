Watch
Giants clinch at least tie in NL West, match team wins mark

Jeff Chiu/AP
San Diego Padres manager Jayce Tingler stands in the dugout during the eighth inning of his team's baseball game against the San Francisco Giants in San Francisco, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Jayce Tingler
Posted at 6:21 AM, Oct 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-02 09:21:01-04

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco Giants clinched at least a tie for their first NL West title since 2012 by matching the franchise record with their 106th win, beating the San Diego Padres 3-0 before turning their attention to the Dodgers’ game against Milwaukee.

Darin Ruf hit a first-inning home run and Mike Yastrzemski added an RBI single to send San Francisco on its way, and then the Giants waited on Los Angeles’ victorious 8-6 result against the NL Central champion Brewers.

A Dodgers loss would ensure San Francisco the division crown outright over the eight-time defending West winners and reigning World Series champions.

