Gavin Sheets, Jackson Merrill key Padres' big 7th-inning rally past Braves 7-4 on Opening Day

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Pinch-hitter Gavin Sheets’ tying homer kicked off the Padres’ four-run rally in the seventh inning, Jackson Merrill drove in four runs and San Diego beat the Atlanta Braves 7-4 Thursday on opening day.

Fernando Tatís Jr. had three hits, while Luis Arraez and Manny Machado added seventh-inning RBIs in a rematch of last season’s wild-card playoff series won by the Padres.

Ozzie Albies hit a two-run homer and drove in three runs for the Braves. Austin Riley also homered.

Chris Sale yielded three runs and six hits over five innings for Atlanta, striking out seven in his sixth opening day start. Last year's Cy Young Award and pitching triple crown winner couldn't pitch against San Diego in the playoffs due to back spasms.

Michael King couldn't escape the third inning for the Padres, allowing three runs on four hits and four walks.

Jurickson Profar got a standing ovation before his leadoff single for Atlanta. Profar spent parts of the past five seasons with San Diego, and he had the best year of his career in 2024 with 24 homers and 85 RBIs before signing with Atlanta in January.

Tatís and Machado scored on a first-inning single by Merrill, last season's NL Rookie of the Year.

Pinch-runner Jason Heyward scored the go-ahead run on Arraez's flyout three batters after Sheets' homer. Machado then drove in Tatís with a double, stole third and scored on Merrill's short flyout.

Wandy Peralta (1-0) threw one pitch for San Diego. Robert Suarez allowed two baserunners before securing the save.

Key moment

Sheets connected off Héctor Neris (0-1) after San Diego had managed one baserunner in the previous three innings. Sheets surprisingly made San Diego's roster after signing a minor-league deal last month.

Key stat

Top prospect Drake Baldwin became the Braves' first starting catcher to make his major league debut on opening day since 1951.