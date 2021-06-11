Fernando Tatis Jr. takes center stage in new MLB documentary

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Nearly every week, it seems Padres fans are gifted another highlight reel play from Fernando Tatis Jr. — something there's sure to be plenty of in the MLB's newest documentary.

The MLB documentary, "Tatis: The Rise of El Niño," will debut on July 14 at 5 p.m., one day after the league's All-Star game in Colorado. The documentary will chronicle Tatis' early rise to the new face of baseball from his childhood through today.

“The program takes an in-depth look at the one-of-a-kind passion, joy, and breathtaking skills Tatis Jr. displays on a nightly basis that has electrified the sports world," the MLB said in a release.

The documentary is also expected to cover the bond between Tatis Jr. and his father, Fernando Tatis Sr., an 11-year MLB veteran himself. Interviews with Padres general manager A.J. Preller, head coach Jayce Tingler, broadcaster Mark Grant, MLB Hall of Famer Pedro Martínez, and more are also expected.

Check out the trailer below:



Since making his MLB in 2019, Tatis Jr. has become one of the game's most popular players. Though he has yet to play a full season, he's been the center of a slew of incredible plays defensively and offensively. Through 42 games this season, the 22-year-old has crushed 17 home runs and swiped 13 stolen bases — putting him in the running to lead both leagues in home runs and stolen bases this season.

Were it not for a couple of stints on the injury list this season, he would've been on pace to be the first player with a 50-50 season in MLB history, writes MLB writer AJ Cassavell.

In addition to his electric presence on the field, he's already appeared on the cover of the video game "MLB: The Show 21" and been appointed as the first card in the 2021 Topps Series 1 baseball collection. Coming into the 2021 season, he became the youngest player to rank in the top three of the most popular MLB jerseys list.