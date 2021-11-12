Watch
Fernando Tatis Jr. becomes third Padre ever to win multiple Silver Slugger awards

Gregory Bull/AP
San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. watches his two-run home run hit during the fifteenth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, in San Diego.
Posted at 11:12 AM, Nov 12, 2021
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — This week, San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. added to his early career list of accolades, becoming the third Friar ever to win multiple Silver Slugger awards.

The star shortstop was awarded his second-consecutive honor for his offensive performance last season. But perhaps more surprising, he did so while battling a shoulder injury that led to multiple trips to the injured list.

In 130 games played in 2021, Tatis Jr. belted 42 homers (the most in the National League), 97 RBIs, and recorded 99 runs. He also swiped 25 bags for third in NL steals, and recorded a .975 OPS (on-base plus slugging), which is used to combine how well a hitter can reach base and hit for average and power.

The honor made him one of five players to be awarded multiple Silver Slugger awards before the age of 23 (joining Ronald Acuña Jr., Mike Trout, Fernando Valenzuela, and Juan Soto) and third Padre to win the award more than once (joining Tony Gwynn and Benito Santiago).

