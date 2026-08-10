Fernando Tatis Jr. and newcomer Austin Hays power Padres to 7-2 victory over Astros

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a go-ahead, three-run homer and pinch-hitter Austin Hays connected for a two-run shot in his first at-bat with San Diego as the Padres beat the AL West-leading Houston Astros 7-2 on Sunday.

Jackson Merrill and Gavin Sheets also went deep for the Padres, who took two of three in the series and remained one game out of a National League playoff spot.

Randy Vásquez and three relievers combined on a two-hitter to help the Padres to their 12th victory in 16 games.

Vásquez (8-6) pitched five solid innings, retiring his final 10 batters after allowing Daulton Varsho's two-run homer with two outs in the second. It was Varsho's eighth home run this season and first since being acquired from Toronto before the trade deadline last Monday.

The Padres began their comeback in the bottom of the inning when Merrill homered to straightaway center field off Cristian Javier (1-3). It was Merrill's 18th.

Tatis hit a 421-foot drive to the third level of the Western Metal Supply Co. brick warehouse in the left-field corner with two outs in the fourth to give San Diego a 4-2 lead. It was his 11th.

Sheets greeted reliever AJ Blubaugh with a leadoff shot to right in the sixth. It was his 15th.

Hays, signed earlier in the day, batted for Sheets in the eighth and homered to left off Bryan King. It was his second.

Vásquez held the Astros to two hits with one strikeout and no walks.