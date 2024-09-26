Fans turnout for Padres official watch party at Ballast Point Miramar

SAN DIEGO (KGTV)— After clinching their spot in the playoffs on Tuesday, Friar fans attended the team's official watch party, hoping to watch another win against the Dodgers.

Ballast Point in Miramar hosted the watch party. The brewery was standing room only for most of the game with hopeful and excited fans.

The brewery offered drink and food specials for fans all night.

The Padres' Pad Squad and the Swinging Friar even appeared, giving away prizes and taking pictures with fans.

Despite Wednesday's loss, fans say they're looking forward to the next game and the team's playoff run.

The Padres play the Dodgers again on Thursday; the official watch party is at the Ballast Point in Little Italy at 6:30 p.m.