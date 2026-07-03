Dodgers erase early 6-run deficit and win 12-7 to extend Padres' losing streak

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dalton Rushing tied career highs with four hits and four RBIs as the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied from an early six-run deficit for a 12-7 victory over the skidding San Diego Padres on Thursday night.

Kyle Tucker added four hits to equal a career best and reached base five times. Andy Pages tied it with a two-run double in the fourth inning, and the Dodgers scored 12 straight runs to win for the eighth time in 10 games.

Roki Sasaki gave up six runs over three innings, including three homers, but the Los Angeles bullpen allowed just one run the rest of the way. Will Klein (3-2) worked two scoreless innings to earn the win.

It was the Dodgers’ biggest comeback victory since they trailed by six runs against the St. Louis Cardinals in 2022.

Manny Machado, Jackson Merrill and Jake Cronenworth homered in the first two innings for the Padres, who matched a season high with their sixth consecutive loss. Three of those defeats have come against the Dodgers.

San Diego starter Randy Vásquez gave up four runs and seven hits in three innings before left-hander Wandy Peralta (1-1) permitted four runs and six hits in the fourth.

Down 6-0, the Dodgers began their comeback with a two-run homer from Rushing in the second. Max Muncy and Tucker each knocked in a run in the third. Pages’ tying double in the fourth was followed by RBI hits from Mookie Betts and Muncy for an 8-6 lead.

Los Angeles made it 10-6 in the fifth when Tommy Edman hit an RBI double before scoring on a wild pitch. Rushing had a sacrifice fly in the sixth and an RBI single in the eighth.

Padres catcher Freddy Fermin left in the fifth after he took a foul ball off his mask.