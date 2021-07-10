Watch
SportsPadres

Actions

Diaz, Padres bullpen dominate in 4-2 win over Rockies

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Derrick Tuskan/AP
San Diego Padres relief pitcher Mark Melancon, left, celebrates with catcher Webster Rivas after the Padres defeated the Colorado Rockies 4-2 in a baseball game Friday, July 9, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)
Rockies Padres Baseball
Posted at 7:40 AM, Jul 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-10 10:40:55-04

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Reliever Miguel Diaz rejoined the Padres for the fourth time this season and was part of a dominant performance by the San Diego bullpen in a 4-2 win over the Colorado Rockies.

Trent Grisham drove in two runs, a day after his game-ending single beat Washington 9-8 when the Padres rallied from an eight-run deficit, matching the biggest comeback in team history.

Four San Diego relievers combined for 5 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and striking out seven. The Padres have won nine straight against Colorado at Petco Park, their longest active home winning streak against any opponent.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP

JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP