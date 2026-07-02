Cubs hit 8 homers in 23-3 rout of Padres

CHICAGO (AP) — Dansby Swanson hit three home runs, including a grand slam, Michael Conforto homered twice and the Chicago Cubs pounded the San Diego Padres 23-3 on Wednesday.

Swanson had a career-high eight RBIs - second-most in major league history from a player batting ninth. Seiya Suzuki, Pete Crow-Armstrong and Michael Busch also homered for the Cubs, who scored their most runs in a home game since 1977.

Swanson, who hit two home runs Tuesday, became the first Cub with back-to-back multihomer games since Patrick Wisdom in August 2021. He has nine home runs and 29 RBIs over the past 13 games.

A day after the Padres and Cubs combined for nine homers in a 9-7 Cubs win Tuesday, they combined for nine more with the wind howling to center again as Sung-Min Song hit the first of his career for the Padres. The Cubs are 14-5 with the wind blowing out at Wrigley Field this season.

The Cubs (49-38) have won five straight after sweeping the Padres (43-42), who have lost five in a row.

Suzuki's three-run homer in the first made him the fourth Japanese-born player in major league history with 100 in his career, joining Shohei Ohtani (290), Hideki Matsui (175) and Ichiro Suzuki (117).

Cubs starter Colin Rea (6-5) allowed two runs on six hits while working out of two bases-loaded jams in five innings. Jordan Wicks pitched three innings for his second save.

Padres starter Walker Buehler (5-4) allowed nine runs in four innings.

Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. went 0 for 4, ending a 23-game on-base streak.

Padres catcher Rodolfo Duran pitched the final two innings, making his second appearance on the mound this season and allowing eight runs on 31 pitches.