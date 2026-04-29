Cubs down Padres 8-3 to snap three-game losing streak

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Pete Crow-Armstrong hit a three-run homer and the Chicago Cubs beat the San Diego Padres 8-3 on Tuesday night to stop their three-game slide.

Dansby Swanson and Nico Hoerner each had a two-run double for the Cubs. Edward Cabrera (3-0) pitched 5 2/3 innings, allowing three runs and six hits while striking out seven.

Chicago relievers Hoby Milner and Ryan Rolison combined for 3 1/3 hitless innings.

Xander Bogaerts launched a solo homer for San Diego. Ty France and Luis Campusano each had an RBI single.

Padres reliever Kyle Hart (0-1) took the loss.

With the Cubs leading 5-3 in the seventh, Crow-Armstrong clubbed a 410-foot drive to center field off a center-cut changeup from reliever Wandy Peralta for his second homer this season.

The score was tied at 2 in the sixth when Hoerner hit a liner to center off reliever David Morgan to drive in Nicky Lopez and Crow-Armstrong.

San Diego starter Walker Buehler gave up a two-run double to center by Swanson in the second. Swanson was removed at shortstop in the bottom half due to a left glute cramp.

Buehler lasted 4 2/3 innings, allowing two runs and three hits while striking out four.

Chicago’s Ian Happ walked in the second, extending his on-base streak to 20 games.

Padres manager Craig Stammen left in the middle of the game to attend a funeral. Bench coach Randy Knorr finished managing the game and will be the acting manager for Wednesday’s game.