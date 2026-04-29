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Cubs down Padres 8-3 to snap three-game losing streak

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Gregory Bull/AP
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Walker Buehler, center, hands the ball to manager Craig Stammen, left, as he exits during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Tuesday, April 28, 2026, in San Diego.
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Posted

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Pete Crow-Armstrong hit a three-run homer and the Chicago Cubs beat the San Diego Padres 8-3 on Tuesday night to stop their three-game slide.

Dansby Swanson and Nico Hoerner each had a two-run double for the Cubs. Edward Cabrera (3-0) pitched 5 2/3 innings, allowing three runs and six hits while striking out seven.

Chicago relievers Hoby Milner and Ryan Rolison combined for 3 1/3 hitless innings.

Xander Bogaerts launched a solo homer for San Diego. Ty France and Luis Campusano each had an RBI single.

Padres reliever Kyle Hart (0-1) took the loss.

With the Cubs leading 5-3 in the seventh, Crow-Armstrong clubbed a 410-foot drive to center field off a center-cut changeup from reliever Wandy Peralta for his second homer this season.

The score was tied at 2 in the sixth when Hoerner hit a liner to center off reliever David Morgan to drive in Nicky Lopez and Crow-Armstrong.

San Diego starter Walker Buehler gave up a two-run double to center by Swanson in the second. Swanson was removed at shortstop in the bottom half due to a left glute cramp.

Buehler lasted 4 2/3 innings, allowing two runs and three hits while striking out four.

Chicago’s Ian Happ walked in the second, extending his on-base streak to 20 games.

Padres manager Craig Stammen left in the middle of the game to attend a funeral. Bench coach Randy Knorr finished managing the game and will be the acting manager for Wednesday’s game.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
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