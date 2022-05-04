Watch
Clevinger impressive in return, Padres edge Guardians 5-4

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Mike Clevinger celebrates after striking out Cleveland Guardians' Owen Miller during the third inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Cleveland.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Mike Clevinger had an impressive first start since undergoing elbow surgery in 2020, and Manny Machado hit a two-run home as the San Diego Padres beat the Cleveland Guardians 5-4 in the first game of a doubleheader.

Machado connected in the third inning off Zach Plesac and Austin Nola delivered a go-ahead RBI double in the sixth as the Padres won for the sixth time in seven games.

It was a solid return for Clevinger. He had Tommy John surgery not long after pitching in Game 1 of the NLDS two years ago.

Facing his former team and Plesac, one of his closest friends, the right-hander allowed three runs and four hits.

