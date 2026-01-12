Celebration of life ceremony to be held for San Diego Padres legend Randy Jones

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The San Diego Padres will honor the late great Randy Jones at a public celebration of life ceremony at Petco Park later this month.

The organization announced the event will be held Jan. 24, at 11 a.m., and will feature current and former Padres, family members, and special guest speakers.

According to the Padres, the celebration of life event is free, but fans will need to obtain a ticket for entry at https://www.mlb.com/padres/tickets/events. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.

There will be no charge for parking at the Padres-controlled parking lots, including the Premier Lot, Tailgate Lot, and Padres Parkade.

In 1976, Jones became the first Padres pitcher to win the National League Cy Young Award after finishing the season with an MLB-leading 22 wins, 25 complete games, and a 2.74 earned run average.

Jones’ jersey number 35 was retired by the organization in 1997, and he was inducted into the team’s Hall of Fame in 1999.

Jones passed away on Nov. 19, 2025, at age 75.