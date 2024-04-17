Cease shines, Kim homers in Padres' 6-3 victory over the Brewers

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Dylan Cease pitched six strong innings, Ha-Seong Kim hit a three-run homer and the San Diego Padres beat the Milwaukee Brewers 6-3 on Tuesday night.

Fernando Tatis Jr. had three hits and scored twice as the Padres handed the Brewers their first series loss of the season. San Diego will try to complete a three-game sweep Wednesday afternoon.

Sal Frelick had three of the Brewers' six hits, and William Contreras drove in two runs.

Cease (2-1) walked five batters, but he struck out seven. He surrendered one run and two hits while throwing 110 pitches, three off his career high. He improved his ERA to 1.99 in his first season with the Padres, who acquired the right-hander in a trade with the Chicago White Sox last month.

“I'm not happy with the inconsistencies with command, but it's hard to be unhappy with the results,” Cease said.

Cease has been particularly effective against right-handed hitters, yielding just one hit to right-handers through his first four starts.

“His stuff is so nasty,” Padres manager Mike Shildt said. “Sometimes you get the opportunity to sit back and just appreciate when somebody does something spectacular on a baseball field, and man, he threw some pitches that are like, ‘That’s just nasty stuff.' Exploding fastball. Dirty slider. He's got that.

"Clearly he's got the stuff. What I appreciate also is — and everybody's got a different competitive spirit — but Dylan clearly has a strong competitive spirit.”

The Padres took the lead for good by scoring four runs in the first against Wade Miley (0-1).

San Diego’s first three batters reached before Manny Machado hit a 107.7 mph liner that struck Miley on his left kneecap. The ball caromed off Miley and rolled toward first baseman Jake Bauers, who tagged out Machado while Xander Bogaerts scored from third.

Miley was examined by staff and then attempted some warmup pitches before staying in the game to face Kim, who blasted a 1-0 pitch off the left-field foul pole to give San Diego a 4-0 lead.

“I think that anytime you take a missile off your kneecap, that affects you,” Brewers manager Pat Murphy said.

Miley’s leg appeared to bother him again as he threw out Kim on a bunt attempt in the third. Miley finished that inning after speaking with Brewers staff on the mound, but Milwaukee turned to its bullpen from there.

Miley permitted four hits and four runs — three earned — while striking out two and walking two. Miley had an X-ray that showed no fractures.

“It’s just a little sore right now, maybe a touch more tomorrow,” Miley said. “Just got to keep moving. The more I move, the better it feels.”

Milwaukee trailed 6-1 before staging a two-out rally in the seventh. Contreras hit an RBI single, and then Willy Adames walked to load the bases.

Yuki Matsui ended the threat by striking out pinch-hitter Gary Sánchez on three pitches.