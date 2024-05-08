Cease, 2 relievers combine on 1-hitter as Padres beat Cubs 3-0

CHICAGO (AP) — Dylan Cease struck out 12 and combined with two relievers on a one-hitter, and the San Diego Padres beat the Chicago Cubs 3-0 on Wednesday.

Cease went seven innings in a triumphant return to Chicago after the White Sox dealt him to San Diego in March. He allowed the Cubs’ lone hit when Yan Gomes reached on a slow roller toward the second baseman in the third. Cease (5-2) walked two and hit a batter while matching a career high with 113 pitches.

Wandy Peralta got three outs and Robert Suarez worked the ninth for his 12th save in 12 chances, finishing the Padres' second shutout this season.

Luis Arraez singled twice and scored twice, helping San Diego win for the sixth time in eight games.

Acquired from Miami on Saturday, the two-time batting champion got hit by a pitch leading off the game and came home from second on Manny Machado’s two-out single. Arraez also singled and scored in a two-run fifth against Hayden Wesneski. Fernando Tatis Jr. hit an RBI single with two out in the inning, and Jake Cronenworth followed with a run-scoring double.

Wesneski (2-1) gave up three runs and seven hits in six-plus innings. He exited after giving up a leadoff single to Ha-Seong Kim in the seventh.