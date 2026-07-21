Braves hold off Padres 3-2

ATLANTA (AP) — Bryce Elder pitched six strong innings, providing needed rest for an overworked bullpen and leading the Atlanta Braves to a 3-2 victory over the San Diego Padres on Monday night in the opener of a four-game home series.

Michael Harris II and Ozzie Albies homered for the Braves, who used 13 pitchers over the weekend. But Elder (6-6) limited San Diego to two runs — both on homers — and five hits with four strikeouts and a walk.

Atlanta's second win over the Padres since the start of the 2025 season started on quiet note. JP Spears (2-3) pitched four shutout innings before Harris homered to right field in the bottom of the fifth, tying the game at 1.

Braves center fielder Joey Bart then drove Mauricio Dubón home with a double, giving Atlanta a 2-1 lead.

Albies hit his 15th homer of the season in the sixth, snapping a 36-inning homer-less streak for Padres lefty Wandy Peralta.

Danny Young replaced Elder in the seventh after Ty France homered to cut Atlanta's lead to 3-2. Victor Mederos pitched the final 2 1/3 innings for the Braves and recorded his first career save.

Manny Machado’s solo home run in the fourth inning was his 20th of the season — a mark that he’s hit in each of his seven seasons with the Padres.

Sears allowed two runs, one earned, and three hits in five innings.