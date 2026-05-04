Bogaerts hits go-ahead single, Andujar and Machado homer as Padres beat White Sox to end 4-game skid

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Xander Bogaerts hit a go-ahead single in the eighth, Miguel Andujar and Manny Machado homered and the San Diego Padres beat the Chicago White Sox 4-3 on Sunday to snap a four-game skid.

Ramón Laureano walked to lead off the eighth, stole second base and moved to third on Jackson Merrill's single. After Merrill stole second, Bogaerts singled to give San Diego a 4-3 lead.

Chicago’s Derek Hill hit a two-run shot that tied it at 3 in the seventh.

Jason Adam (1-0) pitched a scoreless eighth and Mason Miller struck out the side in the ninth for his 11th save, ending Chicago's five-game winning streak. Griffin Canning started in his debut for the Padres and allowed one run and struck out seven in five innings.

White Sox starter Anthony Kay allowed three runs — two earned — and seven hits with five strikeouts in five innings. Tyler Davis (0-1) allowed one earned run in one-plus innings.

Drew Romo hit a leadoff homer in the third that gave the White Sox a 1-0 lead.

Andujar and Machado each hit a solo shot and Bogaerts scored from third base on a passed ball — one of two by Romo — in the fourth.