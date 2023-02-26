Watch Now
AP source: Machado, Padres agree to new $350M, 11-year deal

All-Star slugger Manny Machado has agreed to a new $350 million, 11-year contract that will keep him with the San Diego Padres through 2033, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because Machado must pass a physical before the deal, which was first reported by ESPN, is finalized. Machado was scheduled to bat second Sunday in the Padres' spring training game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Machado, 30, had said that after this season, he planned to opt out of the $300 million, 10-year deal he signed in 2019. With the $120 million he already has received, the new deal increases the free-spending Padres' commitment to Machado to $470 million over 15 years.

Machado, who has helped turn the Padres into a World Series contender, finished second in the NL MVP race last year. He'll anchor a susperstar-laden lineup that includes Xander Bogaerts, Juan Soto and Fernando Tatis Jr., who can return on April 20 from an 80-game suspension for performance-enhancing drugs.

