Andujar and Castellanos homer in Padres' 5-4 loss to Cubs

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Pete Crow-Armstrong hit his third home run of the season and drove in three runs to lead the Chicago Cubs to a 5-4 win over the San Diego Padres on Wednesday.

The Cubs have won 12 of their last 15 games.

Crow-Armstrong’s homer was a two-run shot down the right-field line in the fourth to give the Cubs a 3-0 lead.

Cubs starter Jameson Taillon (2-1) did not allow a baserunner through the first 4 2/3 innings. The Padres broke through on a solo home run to left field by Miguel Andujar, a walk by Jake Cronenworth, and a two-run blast to left by Nick Castellanos to tie the game 3-3 in the fifth.

Taillon gave up three runs, three hits and struck out six in seven innings.

Chicago reliever Hoby Milner earned his first save.

Padres starter Matt Waldron pitched five innings, giving up three runs and six hits. Reliever Adrian Morejon (2-1) gave up a run in 2/3 of an inning.

Matt Shaw had a solo homer to left in the eighth to give the Cubs a 5-3 lead.

The Padres had a prime chance in the eighth after Corbin Martin walked three straight batters to leadoff the inning. Ben Brown came in and gave up a sacrifice fly to Fernando Tatis Jr. and then induced Manny Machado into an inning-ending ground ball double play to preserve the Cubs' 5-4 lead.

Padres manager Craig Stammen missed the game to attend a funeral, handing over the acting manager role to bench coach Randy Knorr. Stammen is expected to be back for the Padres against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday.