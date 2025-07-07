All-Star Tatis leads the Padres to a 4-1 win against the Rangers

SAN DIEGO (AP) — All-Star Fernando Tatis Jr. scored the tying run in the third inning and doubled in the go-ahead run in the fourth for the San Diego Padres, who beat the Texas Rangers 4-1 on Sunday night to take two of three.

Tatis, named to the National League All-Star team for the third time, reached base four times.

With runners on first and second and two outs in the fourth, Tatis doubled into the left field corner to bring in Trenton Brooks for a 2-1 lead. Martín Maldonado came around from first, slid headfirst and originally was called safe on Marcus Semien's relay throw to catcher Jonah Heim, but the Rangers challenged and the call was overturned.

The Padres failed to capitalize on a bases-loaded situation with two outs in the bottom of the first against Jack Leiter (4-6). But they tied it two innings later when Tatis reached on a leadoff walk, stole second and scored on Luis Arraez’s two-out single to center.

Maldonado and Jake Cronenworth singled in runs in the sixth and seventh, respectively.

Padres rookie opener David Morgan had a rough first inning but allowed the only run thanks to a play at the plate and a great diving catch by Cronenworth with the bases loaded.

Leiter allowed two runs and five hits in 3 2/3 innings, with five strikeouts and two walks.

Kyle Hart (3-2) got the win and Robert Suarez pitched a perfect ninth for his 25th save to tie for the big league lead.