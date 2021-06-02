Padres lose to Cubs 4-3; Tatis Jr. leaves game with injury

CHICAGO (AP) -- Patrick Wisdom hit his third homer in two games, Willson Contreras also went deep and the surging Chicago Cubs beat San Diego 4-3 after Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. left with an injury.

Tatis exited because of right oblique tightness. He hit a fly to left field in the sixth inning and was replaced at shortstop in the bottom half by Ha-Seong Kim.

The NL Central-leading Cubs won for the eighth time in nine games and kept up their strong play coming off a 19-8 May.

Wisdom, who homered twice in Monday's win, and Contreras each hit a long two-run drive against Ryan Weathers.

Victor Caratini and Tommy Pham homered against winner Kyle Hendricks.

The Padres have lost three games in a row.