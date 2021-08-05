Watch
Padres let late lead slip away, lose to A's 5-4 in extra innings

Jed Jacobsohn/AP
Oakland Athletics' Starling Marte, center, celebrates with Mark Canha, right after they scored on a double by Matt Olson, next to San Diego Padres' Tim Hill, left, during the 10th inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. The A's won 5-4.
Posted at 6:20 AM, Aug 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-05 09:20:00-04

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) -- Matt Olson hit a two-run, walk-off double in the 10th inning and the Oakland Athletics rallied past the San Diego Padres 5-4.

The A's scored twice in the ninth with two outs off closer Mark Melancon to tie it at 3.

After San Diego scored a run in the top of the 10th off Lou Trivino to take a 4-3 lead, Olson came to the plate with runners on the corners and no outs.

Olson laced the first pitch he saw from Tim Hill (5-6) off the right field wall, scoring Mark Canha and Starling Marte, and sending the Oakland Coliseum into a frenzy.

The A's posted their AL-leading ninth walk-off win of the season.

